GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

