Gordon Haskett Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Neutral

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $276.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

