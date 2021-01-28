Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.27% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 11,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,680. The company has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.