Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.27% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 11,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,680. The company has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

