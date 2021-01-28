Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $4,081.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00400308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 369.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

