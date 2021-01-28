GravityCoin (GXX) Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $93,202.67 and approximately $3,018.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00267307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00065657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00334616 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,141,073 tokens. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

