Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). On average, equities research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $3,178,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $67,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.