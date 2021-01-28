Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.95. Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 429,612 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$340.54 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$102.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$264,837.81.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

