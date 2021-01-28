Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 6,239,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 2,485,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

