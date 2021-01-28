Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPEAF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

