Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWLIF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

