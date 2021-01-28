Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

