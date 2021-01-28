Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRP stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.22 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 396,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,028. Greencoat Renewables PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a P/E ratio of 41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.19.

About Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

