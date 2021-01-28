Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GRP stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.22 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 396,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,028. Greencoat Renewables PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a P/E ratio of 41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.19.
About Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L)
