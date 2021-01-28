Greencore Group plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $871.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

