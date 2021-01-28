GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, an increase of 1,612.9% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GreenGro Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About GreenGro Technologies
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.