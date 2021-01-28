GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, an increase of 1,612.9% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GreenGro Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.