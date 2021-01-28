Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GHL opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

