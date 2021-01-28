Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

GRNWF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

