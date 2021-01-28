GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Up 8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 464,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 780,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

GP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.94 million and a PE ratio of -227.21.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

