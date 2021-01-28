Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,532.54

Shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,532.54 and traded as high as $2,106.00. Greggs plc (GRG.L) shares last traded at $2,080.00, with a volume of 326,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 533.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

