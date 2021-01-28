Gregory A. Odle Sells 3,750 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $193,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KIDS stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 13,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $901.49 million, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

