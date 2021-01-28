Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 839 ($10.96) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Gresham House plc (GHE.L) alerts:

Shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday, reaching GBX 807.50 ($10.55). 109,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gresham House plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 780.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 732.33.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House plc (GHE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House plc (GHE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.