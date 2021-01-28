GridCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,269.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $5,269.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,612,689 coins and its circulating supply is 411,959,657 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

