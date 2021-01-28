Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

