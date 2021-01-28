Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,404 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NYSE:CVX opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

