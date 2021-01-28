Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,385 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in PayPal by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

