Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,304 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.