Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.31. 748,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 365,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.40 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

