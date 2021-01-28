Grin Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Grin has a total market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,042.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.87 or 0.03949120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 654.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00406452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.28 or 0.01217468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00514506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00406751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00252360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00023279 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,032,000 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

