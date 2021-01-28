Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 17,500 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 30th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $825,750.00.

GO stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,338. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

