Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $43.22. 3,285,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,032,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $75,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $973,986.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,598 shares of company stock worth $25,409,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $10,433,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

