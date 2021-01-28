Growth DeFi (GRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 312.4% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $109.02 or 0.00332574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00897840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04290769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

