Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.04

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and traded as low as $24.68. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 37,259 shares changing hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

