Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.76). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,018.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

