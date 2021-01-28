Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.99 and last traded at $156.68. 1,396,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,255,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $772,018.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $999,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,306 shares of company stock worth $80,723,308. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

