Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.26

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $26.80. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.26. The stock has a market cap of C$721.71 million and a P/E ratio of -51.38.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s payout ratio is -122.53%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

