Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.26

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $26.80. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.26. The stock has a market cap of C$721.71 million and a P/E ratio of -51.38.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
