Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 16.5%

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shot up 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.89. 87,816,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 47,353,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

