Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 1,594,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 972,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Guess’ by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess' (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

