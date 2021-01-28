Guider (GDR) Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $10,560.92 and $56.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00076100 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00927164 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00052486 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.44 or 0.04446411 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014962 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018179 BTC.
About Guider
According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “
Guider Token Trading
Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
