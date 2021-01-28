GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. GulfSlope Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 22,791,145 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

