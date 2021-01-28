GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.20 and last traded at $148.00. Approximately 515,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 445,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.47.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

