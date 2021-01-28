GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,403 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

PNC traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.40. 24,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.