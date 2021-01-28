GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 93,146 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 530.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.16. 18,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,767. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.