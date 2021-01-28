GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $9.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.59. 69,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

