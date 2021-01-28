GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.57. 169,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

