GWM Advisors LLC Has $24.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 129,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 87,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.88. 24,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,423. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.