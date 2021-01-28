GWM Advisors LLC Has $32.08 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.71. 34,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

