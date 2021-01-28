GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

