GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.50. 235,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

