GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 9,908 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,271 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.