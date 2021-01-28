GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 469,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 940,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,102,842. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

