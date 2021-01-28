GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 310.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $117.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

